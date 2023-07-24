Man who raped woman and set fire to her belongings jailed for 13 years

A man who raped a woman and set fire to her belongings has been jailed for 13 years.

Jamie Hardy's victim was left with serious bruising after being attacked by the 36-year-old, including two black eyes.

She says she "won't ever be able to articulate" the level of abuse she suffered.

Hardy, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 19 July after he was found guilty unanimously of rape, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual assault and multiple assaults.

He had already pleaded guilty to arson at the start of his trial.

The court heard how Hardy assaulted his victim, torched her belongings and raped her. The victim was left with serious bruising, including two black eyes.

In a personal statement, she said she was "constantly reminded" of what had happened and would actively avoid her family because of her injuries.

Along with his custodial sentence, the judge granted an indefinite restraining order and ordered Hardy to register as a sex offender for life. He was also barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

Specialist rape investigator, DC Katie Winbow, said: "The bravery of the victim to report these offences should be commended.

"Her courage in coming forward and supporting a prosecution has put a dangerous and abusive man behind bars.

"We hope this sentence will give other victims of this kind of crime the confidence to report it to police so we can conduct a full and thorough investigation."