A man has been released on bail after being arrested in connection to an alleged murder in Truro.

Devon and Cornwall Police launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, in Truro, on 19 July.

A patient in her 60s died and her death is being treated as suspicious. Police say the suspect is not a member of hospital staff.

In an update issued on Monday 24 July, police said: " A man from the Par area, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on police bail until January 2024.

"Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this matter."