A Chinese restaurant in Cheltenham has closed after nearly 41 years serving residents.

The Mayflower, in Clarence Street, closed as a restaurant on 15 July, and served its final takeaway on 22 July.

As well as a popular restaurant, The Mayflower has also been a big support for local charities and community organisations.

Cheltenham MP Alex Chalk praised owner Chun Kong and his family for their massive contribution over the years.

He said: "I’ve lost count of the number of community and charity events I’ve attended in The Mayflower - always hosted with great warmth, hospitality and professionalism. Thank you Chun and family for all that you have done. The whole of Cheltenham wishes you well for whatever comes next."

A message on The Mayflower's Facebook page says: "It is with heavy heart to announce that The Mayflower is now closed permanently. On behalf of my family and I, we want to thank you for your support and loyalty over the passed 41 years and we will miss you.

"Thank you for making The Mayflower one of the town's most popular eating establishments. We feel as a family it is the right time to move onto the next chapter in our lives.

"As many customers turn friends, we apologise if we didn't say goodbye to you personally. We wish you all a happy, healthy and the very best future endeavours.

"Sincerely, Chun, Family and The Mayflower Team."

The Mayflower has been in Cheltenham for nearly 41 years Credit: Google Maps

Speaking before the closure, Chun said: “It is never easy to leave behind a business that you have loved so much. We feel privileged to have served the people of Cheltenham and those that have visited us from far and wide, over so many years.

"It is no exaggeration to say that many of our regular customers have become firm and close friends. We felt now though was the right time to let go and move on.

"I would, of course, like to pay a special tribute to our fantastic team of staff. Any restaurant is only as good as the people who work in it, and I count myself as being very lucky to have worked with such an excellent team.”

Chun Kong confirmed another local business will take over the premises in due course.