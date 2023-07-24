Serious crash in Devon leaves four hurt - including two young kids

A single-car crash in Devon has left four people seriously injured including two young children.

The crash, involving a blue Vauxhall Astra, happened on the A30 near Broadwoodwidger. Emergency services were called around 6.25pm on 22 July.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, plus two young children, suffered serious injuries. All four, from Torquay, were taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

The road was closed for more than eight hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and asking for any witnesses to come forward. They are also keen to hear from motorists with relevant dashcam footage.

Please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting log 713 of 22 July.