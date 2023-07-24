Thousands of pounds of 'stolen' alcohol found during police traffic stop
Police have seized thousands of pounds worth of allegedly stolen alcohol found inside a car during a vehicle stop.
Wiltshire Police's roads policing team stopped the vehicle following reports from neighbouring Gloucestershire Police after a report it had been involved in a violent disorder.
The team, assisted by police dogs and an armed response vehicle, searched the car and found thousands of pounds worth of alcohol. Police believe the alcohol was stolen.
One man is in police custody.