A vigil is due to be held to remember a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death in St Pauls.

The teenager, who has not been named, was found injured on Grosvenor Road just after 11pm on Friday 21 July . He was taken to hospital but sadly died.

A post-mortem has since confirmed the cause of his death was knife wounds and a murder investigation has been launched by Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.

People living in the community have described him as a "lad who was very loved". Prayers were held at Elim Church on Jamaica Street over the weekend.

Prominent crime campaigner Dawnecia Palmer has organised the vigil for 1pm on College Green.

She said the they want to remember "lives lost through knives, and to say a firm no to knives on our streets".

She appealed to parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles to help raise awareness of the dangers of knives to "save our young people's lives".

Another member of the community in St Pauls said: "The whole community is in absolute shock, people are very upset, saying ‘no, not him’."

Police have confirmed there will be increased presence in St Pauls following the teenager's death.

A police spokesperson said: "We still need any information the community can give. You can contact us by calling 101 or through our website. Please give the reference 5223175298."

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.