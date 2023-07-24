A major Wiltshire road has been closed one way due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The A303 in Wiltshire is currently closed eastbound between the A36 in Deptford and the A360 at Longbarrow Roundabout.

National Highways says this is due to a multi-vehicle collision on the morning of Monday 24 July has resulted in a significant spillage across the road surface.

Wiltshire Police are in attendance and drivers should expect delays.

The force said: "Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries but we have closed the road while an oil spillage is cleared.

"Please find alternative routes and avoid the area."