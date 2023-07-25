There will be disruption on the M5 Almondsbury Interchange due to work on two bridges.

Drivers using the Almondsbury Interchange should expect delays from 31 July due to work on the M5 bridges at junction 15 for Almondsbury and junction 16 for Patchway.

Both bridges are now more 50 years old and in need of refurbishing. Work has been planned to avoid the peak summer season, but preparation work will be carried out in August and September.

Bridge refurbishment will begin in October and National Highways aims to complete the works by next summer.

There will be a combination of narrow lanes, contraflow, lane closures and overnight closures.

Senior project manager for National Highways Keith Warren said: “We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating, but we need to carry out this work to ensure the long-term integrity of the bridges and that they are fit for the future.

“We appreciate this is a busy area, and there’s never a good time to carry out roadworks. We’re delivering these improvements at the same time as the ongoing M4/M5 safety enhancements so we can share resources and cut down on the time we’ll be working on the road.

“Please accept our apologies in advance for any disruption which may be caused. We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact is kept to a minimum.”

Traffic management will be in place on the M5 between junctions 15 and 17 from 31 July 2023 to summer 2024.

When will work on the M5 be carried out?

31 July for about a month - overnight closures in place on the M5 J15 to 17, from 8pm to 6am, subject to traffic flows.

September 2023 – Installation of 24/7 narrow lanes and continue preparation works which will include the construction of a crossover.

October 2023 – Switch to a contraflow system to enable access to the bridge decks to begin the refurbishment works. The bridge deck works will be carried out in four distinct phases, each one requiring a change in the contraflow layout.