A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Bristol.

He was arrested in the Kingswood area of South Gloucestershire on Monday 24 July as part of the ongoing murder investigation into the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, who was 19. He remains in police custody.

Eddie, also known as EK, died following an attack, which happened on Grosvenor Road of St Pauls at around 11pm on 21 July.

Paying tribute to him, his family said he had the "biggest of hearts" and will be "sorely missed".

Investigations are underway into Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia's death. Credit: BPM Media

“He had the biggest of hearts, and his love was widespread and appreciated by so many people who had ever met him. He had a great presence and the brightest of smiles," they said in a statement.

Avon and Somerset Police officers want to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

"Please contact 101 and quote reference 5223175298," a force spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, you can report any information via the 100 per cent anonymous independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form."