A man has been arrested after a driver was hurt in an incident involving an axe in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police say "a road rage incident" between the drivers of a van and a car led to a "confrontation" on Thursday 20 July.

An alleged assault then happened at the top of Western Approach near North Cross roundabout at around 2.50pm that day.

Police say Plymouth man in his 60s suffered a minor cut to his hand which required medical attention.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has since been released on bail until 12 October.

Officers are investigating the incident and are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact the police online or by calling 101 and quoting crime number 50230200685.