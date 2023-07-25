Play Brightcove video

Watch fire crews tackling the lorry fire in Shepton Mallet

A video shows a lorry trailer engulfed by flames in Somerset after one of its tyres blew out.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crews were called to Commercial Road in Shepton Mallet to reports of the blaze which broke out just before 10am on 25 July.

Crews received multiple calls about the fire which involved a commercial trailer unit carrying timber and plastic.

A fire engine and two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a main jet were used to put out the flames.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed the cause was accidental and caused by a tyre blowout on the trailer unit.