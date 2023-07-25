New Forest Green Rovers boss David Horseman speaks ahead of League Two season

Play Brightcove video

Watch David Horseman's interview here.

New Forest Green Rovers Head Coach David Horseman has said he is "incredibly proud" to have taken over at the club ahead of the League Two season.

Speaking to the press for the first time on Tuesday 25 July, Horseman described the moment that he found out he got the job and explained how he had to keep it a secret from everyone including his own family.

"It is a really proud moment for me," he said. "The place has a really good feeling to it and I am not sure if it is the colours or the message of the club but it is a really proud moment for me," he said.

"It is a big challenge and one I am really looking forward to.

"I am not really an emotional person but it was definitely an emotional moment when I found out I had the job.

"I had to keep it all quiet from everyone, I think my wife knew, she was on to me but everyone else didn't.

"The reaction has been amazing, I was at my son's tournament the other day and people kept coming up to me and congratulating me as well, it felt so surreal."

David Horseman had been managing the academy side at Southampton before he took the role at Forest Green

He said the club is about "more than football" for him, adding: "This club represents the community properly and it stands for something internationally that is quite special.

"Before I came in it felt like the right place to be and now I am here it is definitely the right place for me.

"The league will be the toughest it has ever been but that is not to say we don't want to be really competitive.

"My message to supporters is thank you for sticking with the team, everyone has been so supportive as well.

"I would say come watch us, support us and hopefully we can produce something on the pitch to make you proud."

David's appointment comes off the back of a history-making interim spell by academy manager Hannah Dingley.

She became the first female to take charge of a male professional team when she was appointed on an interim basis earlier this month.

Her stint in charge only lasted for 13 days though, with the club opting to replace her permanently with Horseman.

The club confirmed Dingley would be in charge on an interim basis. Credit: Forest Green Rovers

"Hannah was appointed on merit because she was the most qualified coach at the club when we were looking for someone on an interim level," club owner Dale Vince said.

"She did apply for a job along with more than 100 other candidates and she was on the shortlist but we have appointed Dave on merit as well but we are really grateful to her for the way she handled the team."

Forest Green Rovers will be looking to immediately bounce back to League One after being relegated last season under Duncan Ferguson.

The club's campaign starts against Salford City on August 5.