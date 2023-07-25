A farmer is desperate to be reunited with her pet skunk who escaped from his enclosure.

Earlier this month Michele Cooper moved from a farm in Hertfordshire to a farm in Kentisbeare, Devon. She brought her collection of animals including camels, meerkats, emus and two-year-old skunk Barney.

She says Barney somehow managed to flee his enclosure on 16 July.

Michele said: "We've moved his enclosure but he was that unsettled he found a way out. He’s never escaped before.”

Despite numerous sightings being reported to Michele, she has not been able to catch him yet. On 21 July, Michele said she was called by around 10 people who confirmed sightings in the same area, but again she was unsuccessful in finding him.

From the calls Michele has had, it looks like Barney has travelled about six miles since he first went missing.

Barney is described by Michele as very friendly. She said: "We have had Barney for about two years. He was given to us to rehome because we have a fair amount of exotic animals such as camels, meerkats and all sorts. We have just the one skunk.

"We have not just moved house, we have also moved farms, so you can imagine that was quite stressful in itself and it has been even more so with Barney disappearing."

Any sightings of Barney are asked to be reported to Michele on 07973 210608.