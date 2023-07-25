A property in Bristol has been shut down due to alleged links to drug dealing and antisocial behaviour.

Avon and Somerset Police say they received repeated reports regarding alleged drug dealing and antisocial behaviour at the Avonmouth property.

Concerns were also raised about people and vehicles coming and going at all times of the day and night, people shouting and banging on windows and doors, as well as violent behaviour.

An Antisocial Behaviour Contract was agreed between the police, tenant and Bristol City Council in January as an attempt to improve the situation, with one condition being a restriction on the number of visitors to the address in Pages Mead.

However, due to breaches of the contract, police and the council agreed to seek a closure order. The property has been boarded up, following the magistrates' decision.

A three-month Premise Closure Order was granted at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 25 July on the council-owned property.

Acting Inspector Richard Jones, of the Bristol North Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are pleased magistrates have granted this closure order, which should help improve the lives of the local community who have been adversely affected by antisocial behaviour and criminality associated with this property.

"Nobody should feel intimidated or fearful in their own home and we'd like to thank the public who have made this order possible by reporting issues in their neighbourhood. Without them doing that, we may not have had sufficient evidence to obtain this order.

"Whenever issues like this present themselves, we will work closely with partners - including the local authority - to seek a positive resolution. We'd encourage anybody who is experiencing antisocial behaviour in their community to report it to us."