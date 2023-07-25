A Devon road is expected to remain closed for several hours after a Sainsbury's lorry caught on fire.

The B3174 Exeter road is closed near Ottery St Mary after the lorry caught fire at around 9am on Tuesday 25 July.

Photos show the fire completely consuming the front and rear of the Sainsbury's lorry.

The road is closed for repairs to be carried out. Credit: Straitgate Action Group

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says the road remains closed for emergency repairs to be carried out. A diversion is in place and traffic is coping well.

Devon County Council said it expects the road to remain closed “for several hours” and is asking drivers to allow extra time to travel.