A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Bristol.

The 19-year-old was arrested in the Hanham area on Monday 24 July and remains in police custody.

It is the latest arrest made in connection with the ongoing murder investigation into the death of 19-year-old Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia.

Eddie, also known as EK, died in hospital from knife wounds following an incident in Grosvenor Road, St Pauls, Bristol at about 11pm on Friday 21 July.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in police custody following his arrest in the Kingswood area on Monday evening.

Paying tribute to him, EK's family described him a "pure soul" who had "the brightest of smiles".

“He had the biggest of hearts, and his love was widespread and appreciated by so many people who had ever met him. He had a great presence and the brightest of smiles," they added.

“His aura and his joy could light up any room and uplift everyone who came into his presence. He gave the best hugs.

“He is deeply loved and will be sorely missed."

Investigations are underway into Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia's death. Credit: BPM Media

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) are leading the enquiry, with family liaison officers supporting the family.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: "This tragedy has been shattering for Eddie's immediate family and friends and they're in our thoughts as we work to establish what happened.

"It's clear from our early enquiries that Eddie was well-liked and popular and people are horrified by his death.

"I'd like to reiterate that while we now do have two people in custody we're still appealing for witnesses, information and any footage from that night, so that we can get answers for his family."

Avon and Somerset Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, giving the reference 5223175298, or upload footage and information directly onto the Major Incident Public Portal.

Crimestoppers are also taking information anonymously. You can call 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online reporting form, you're never asked your name and you cannot be traced.