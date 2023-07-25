A teenager has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to the single-car crash on The Ridgeway/Draycott Road at around 11.20am on Monday 24 July.

The force says a car had left the carriageway on a bend and hit a tree in a ditch.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was flown to hospital in Bristol with life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered hand injuries and went to hospital in Swindon.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage should police on 01225 694597 and quote number 54230077920.