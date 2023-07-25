A teenager suffered a broken jaw and broken teeth after being attacked by a group in Cheltenham.

The assault happened within the grounds of Cheltenham Minster behind the McDonald's on High Street at around 5.45pm on 7 July.

Police say a man punched the 19-year-old victim, breaking his jaw and teeth. Then as he was lying on the ground, two other men assaulted him.

"The offender was described as being white and possibly in his early 20s", a Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said.

"The group were described as being made up of white males, thought to be aged in their late teens or early 20s. There were also believed to be two women in the group."

The victim required surgery following the attack, and had to have four broken teeth removed.

No arrests have yet been made and police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting incident 427 of 7 July.