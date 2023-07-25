A teenager has been hospitalised after being stabbed at a park in Swindon.

Police say the attack happened in Shaw Forest Park at 6pm on 24 July.

"The victim, who has been taken to hospital, was seriously injured but his condition is not described as life-threatening", Wiltshire Police officers say.

A cordon was put in place on the cycle path while officers carried out investigations.

Police are still appealing for information and have asked any witnesses to call 101, quoting log 220 of 24 /07.