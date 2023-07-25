Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in St Pauls in Bristol in memory of a 'deeply loved' teenager who was fatally stabbed.

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, died following an attack on Grosvenor Road in St Pauls at around 11pm on 21 July. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Eddie's family attended the vigil and they comforted each other as songs and prayers were read out. His aunt, Jade Morris, told ITV News: "We thought he was ours but he belonged to everyone."

The 19-year-old’s family said in a tribute: “He had the biggest of hearts, and his love was widespread and appreciated by so many people who had ever met him. He had a great presence and the brightest of smiles.”

Rev Dawnecia Palmer led the vigil and encouraged chants of 'no more knives, no more lives'. She called for an end to knife crime after a series of stabbings in the city and added: "If we don't learn something now he (Eddie) died in vain."

Those attending wrote messages to Eddie and attached it to a balloon which was released into the sky, near to where he was attacked on Friday night. They also lit candles in a circle where friends and family hugged.

Eddie's cousin Sharon Morris read out a Bible reading and spoke about his bright smile. She said: "The bright smiling teeth of Eddie of who he was. We love you Eddie. We will keep remembering you and we will keep saying you name and laughing with you. You are with us."

Artist Lorna Da'Angel spoke of her friendship with Eddie. She said: "It hurts me so much. I'm lost. I hope we as a community can reach out to the authorities to find a solution to knife crime. It's not safe and it's not fair".