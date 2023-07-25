A woman was approached and assaulted during an attempted kidnapping in Yeovil sparking a police investigation.

The incident happened on Sunday 9 July at around 9.50pm when a woman was walking along Preston Road when she became aware of a silver Skoda SUV following her.

The car pulled up alongside her and a man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the car.

The victim was able to get away but sustained scratches to her arm that did not require hospital treatment during the incident.

The offender is described as white, with dark features, in his mid to late 30s. He was wearing a black hat.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are looking to a man and woman who were walking a dog around Preston Park at the same time as the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 5223166077.