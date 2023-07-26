Murder detectives investigating the death of a 19-year-old in Bristol want to trace two people riding electric motorbikes in the St Pauls area of the city.

Officers at Avon and Somerset Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in Grosvenor Road or the park area between 10.30 and 11.30pm on Friday.

Two men arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia in Bristol have now been released on conditional police bail.

Eddie, also known as EK, died in hospital from stab wounds following an incident in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park at about 11pm on Friday 21 July.

His family are being supported by family liaison officers.

Police say a 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on 24 July was released on conditional police bail while officers finalise checks on his alibi.

A second man, 19, who was arrested on 25 July has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder, but remains in custody pending a court appearance after being charged with an unrelated offence.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: "We have a dedicated team working to bring those responsible for Eddie’s death to justice but in a case like this we do need the community’s help. Even a small piece of information could be the missing link we need.

“Eddie didn’t deserve to die as he did – no one does. The community is sending a clear message that knife crime has to stop and Eddie’s family don’t want anyone else to experience their pain.

“Everyone is telling us how loved Eddie was and is – for Eddie’s sake, tell us what you know.”