A motorcyclist in his 40s has died after a crash in Liskeard.

Emergency services were called at around 9pm on 25 July to a crash between a Kawasaki motorcycle, a tractor and a trailer at Horningtops.

The motorcyclist, who was from Looe, died at the scene of the collision which happened on the B3252.

The road was closed for eight hours while investigations of the scene took place, Devon and Cornwall Police say.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

"Please contact police via the Force website or telephone 101, quoting log 986 of 25/07/23."