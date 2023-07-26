Will Kerr, the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, has been suspended following allegations of misconduct, the force’s Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has said.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Pursuant to section 38(2) of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, Alison Hernandez, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, has suspended the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr OBE KPM, following allegations of misconduct.

"The Commissioner has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which has confirmed it will commence an investigation."

Jim Colwell has been appointed as Acting Chief Constable on an interim basis. He said: “I understand our communities will be concerned about the reports in the media today regarding the suspension of Chief Constable Will Kerr KPM by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

"The PCC suspension of Mr Kerr follows a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“I am keen to reassure the public that we will maintain our focus on delivering the best possible service to our communities.

“We have thousands of dedicated and professional officers, staff and volunteers within our force and strong leadership throughout which, when pulled together, mean we can continue to make improvements at pace to provide our communities with the highest levels of service they deserve.

“Public trust and confidence are at the very heart of our ability to police effectively and we are incredibly proud that in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly we have the support of our communities.

“I will be stepping into the role of Acting Chief Constable on an interim basis to ensure consistency of leadership and service delivery of policing across the peninsula.

“This now remains a matter for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the IOPC to investigate.”

Will Kerr joined Devon and Cornwall Police in December 2022.

The IOPC has confirmed it is investigating the allegations against him.