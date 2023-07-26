Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment fire crews free the horse from the ditch

A horse was rescued by fire crews after falling into a drainage ditch in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crews were called on 21 July to reports of the animal getting stuck in a rhyne.

Firefighters from Portishead and Bedminster attended and managed to free the horse from the ditch with the help of a local farmer.

Using an animal rescue kit, the team tugged the horse through a break in the bushes surrounding the ditch, lifting it upwards and out until its head emerged.

The horse then managed to find its way back onto solid ground, before standing upright, fire crews said.