The A361 Frome Bypass in Somerset is closed following a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the A361 Frome Bypass at 10.30pm last night (Tuesday 25 July) following reports of a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

The road has been closed from Berkley Roundabout to the junction with the A362 Rodden Down.

A diversion is in place along Clink Road.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says: "A361 in both directions closed due to recovery work from Clink Road to A362. Traffic is coping well."

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident who have yet to speak with police.

"They are also interested in seeing any relevant footage, including CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage from around the time of the collision. If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5223178752.

"We thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time."

Updates to follow.