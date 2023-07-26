A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenager in Bodmin.

Lucas Clive David Underwood, 18, died following an alleged altercation on Wallace Road in the early hours of Sunday 23 July.

The teenager, who was from the town, was taken to hospital by a member of the public, but later died of his injuries in the car park of Bodmin Hospital, police say.

His family have laid flowers in his memory at the hospital near to where he died and asked for any other tributes to also be placed there.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said the family has also asked for any tributes or flowers from family and friends to be placed there. They added that the family has asked for privacy.

A 17-year-old boy from Bodmin, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 26 July.

Three men who were arrested in connection to the incident have been bailed to return on Tuesday 17 October.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of the suspect in this case".