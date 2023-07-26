Trial date set for 4 men accused of attacking Bristol NHS worker K-Dogg

A trial date has been set for four men charged with attacking a Bristol NHS worker who was allegedly hit by a car as he walked to a bus stop.

Phillip Adams, 25, Patrick James, 21, Jordan McCarthy, 21, and Daniel Whereatt, 49, are all accused of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to 24-year-old Katungua Tjitendero who is also known as K-Dogg.

Mr Tjitendero, an aspiring musician who performs as KDogg KT, was left with serious injuries shortly after finishing work at Southmead Hospital on 22 July 2020.

He suffered a broken leg and nose and extensive facial injuries in the alleged attack in Monks Park Avenue in the Horfield area.

All four defendants appeared before Bristol Crown Court for a hearing on the morning of Wednesday 26 July.

They did not enter pleas and spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.

Judge Moira Macmillan told them: “The position is that a trial date has been set for 2 September next year with a trial estimate of four weeks.”

Anjali Gohil appeared for the prosecution during the hearing.

Jenny Tallentire appeared for Whereatt, of Bedminster, Bristol; while Mark Worsley represented Adams, of Southmead, Bristol; Mary Cowe appeared for James, of Lawrence Weston; and Kannan Siva for McCarthy, also of Lawrence Weston.

The trial will take place at Bristol Crown Court.