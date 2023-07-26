Two people have died following a serious crash in Frome and another is fighting for their life in hospital.

Emergency services were called out to the A361 Frome Bypass at around 10:30pm on 25 July to a crash involving a VW Polo and an Audi RS6.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on 26 July that two people - travelling in the same car - were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person from the other car was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Due to an investigation being carried out at the scene of the crash, the A361 remains closed from Berkley Roundabout to the junction with the A362 Rodden Down. Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We thank drivers for their patience and understanding at this time.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it, who have yet to speak with police.

"Anyone with any relevant footage including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the time around the collision should also contact us."

The force is especially keen to speak with the driver of a white VW who was in the area at the time of the crash, or anyone else who saw the two cars before 10:30pm.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote the reference 5223178752.