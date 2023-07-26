Two teenagers have been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in Swindon.

Police say the incident happened on a cycle path leading to Shaw Forest Park in Swindon on Monday, 24 July at around 6pm.

One of the teenage boys has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm with intent. Both remain in police custody.

Wiltshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting log 220 of 24 July.