An 89-year-old care home resident has fulfilled her wish of getting a tattoo, after her unusual bucket list request became a hit on social media.

Hilda Parsons lives at Maiden Castle House in Dorchester which arranged for a tattoo artist to visit.

After consulting Hilda’s GP for any potential health risks and ensuring Hilda knew what the process would involve, Beccy, one of the carers at Maiden Castle House, reached out to a local tattoo artist.

Nathan from Tattoo Lounge in Weymouth created a design to capture Hilda’s love of bird watching, with Hilda choosing a dainty artwork of birds on a branch.

A local tattoo artist came to the care home

Hilda said: “There’s not many people my age having their first tattoo.

"The lovely team at Maiden Castle House did everything to make my wish possible and nothing is ever too much trouble. I’m so pleased with my tattoo.”

Ash Smith, Manager of Maiden Castle House, said: “We work hard to ensure that our activities are person-centred and that we can make dreams come true.

The design reflects Hilda's love of bird watching

"We’re pleased to have helped Hilda fulfil her wish. The tattoo looks great and is a permanent reminder of her outgoing nature.”

Carol Parsons, a relative, said: “We’re so pleased that mum is still able to tick things off her bucket list.

"She’s always got a new story to tell us. It’s great to know that in later life, mum is still having lots of new experiences and making happy memories, so thank you to Maiden Castle House for helping to achieve this.”