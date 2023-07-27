A child is in a life-threatening condition and two drivers have been seriously injured after a three-car crash on the A338 near Downton in Wiltshire.

It happened at around 7.30am on Wednesday morning, 26 July.

A Vauxhall Astra was travelling southbound between Charlton-All-Saints and Downton when it collided with a Ford Transit coming in the opposite direction and then also a Toyota Corolla further down the road.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries, and a child in the back of the car suffered life-threatening injuries. Another child passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was also seriously injured.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Wiltshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597.

