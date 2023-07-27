Forty thousand people are expected to arrive at Charlton Park in Wiltshire as the WOMAD music festival gets underway.

The annual event showcases the best of world music, dance, art and food in the county's countryside. More than 150 artists representing music from around 50 different countries are expected to perform across six stages over the next four days.

This year's theme is Wonders of the World and organisers have said they believe this line-up is their most diverse yet.

It is the 41st time WOMAD has gone ahead and many of those attending have been coming for several years. But there are also many new displays for festival-goers to visits, including the Museum of the Moon in the Secret Forest.

The installation is a collaboration between artist Luke Jerram and composer Jason Singh, and features 360-degree immersive sound created by nature.

Jason said: "All the melodies have been created by ash trees. Along with vocal textures and field recordings that is basically inspired by the moon through wildlife and again this whole connection with the land and environment."

Alongside the artwork, music and food, organisers have also created places for people to relax, including the site's own spa, which offers treatments, massages and classes.

Tracey Simmonds-Bland, who is the spa manager, said: "Lots of the guests will come in over the weekend and to be honest, they spend most of their WOMAD experience at the spa because it's such a lovely relacing place to be."

Among the items at the spa include large hot-tubs, which some people have already been making the most of - despite the overcast and wet weather.

The music officially begins at 7pm on 27 July with a performance by local schoolchildren from Malmesbury School. Other acts will then take to the stage, with headliners throughout the weekend including Bombay Bicylce Club, the Cinematic Orchestra and Femi Kuti and The Positive Force.

Some people are already making the most of the festival's spa

Some festival-goers have opted instead to receive treatments, such as foot massages

Meanwhile others are catching up on sleep before the music begins on Thursday evening

WOMAD explores not only music and dance from around the world, but also cooking from across the globe

Among the 40,000 attendees are independent businesses and traders who are running a range of stalls at the site