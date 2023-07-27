Bristol’s first new railway station in almost a century will soon be open to passengers.

The new Portway Park & Ride station, between Shirehampton and Avonmouth will be operational from Tuesday 1 August.

The £5.8 million single-platform station will offer passengers half-hourly services between Bristol Temple Meads and Avonmouth, and an hourly service to Severn Beach.

It will be the first station to open as part of a West of England Mayoral Combined Authority programme, which includes the opening of seven new railway stations.

The new station is opening on 1 August Credit: Bristol City Council

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: "I am delighted that Portway Park & Ride station will launch next week.

"As the first new railway station to open in Bristol in 96 years, it is an historic moment for our city.

"When it opens, our Park & Ride site will offer the community and commuters hundreds of free parking spaces and the choice to catch regular trains or park and ride buses into the centre of Bristol, helping to ease congestion and air pollution."

Metro Mayor Dan Norris said: "This is a proud day, for Bristolians and for communities right across the length of our West of England region - the first new station to be built in our incredible city since the Roaring Twenties! I’m very proud it has all been made possible by a substantial £3 million-plus investment from my West of England Mayoral Combined Authority."

"I urge local people to get on board and come and catch a train from the new Portway Park & Ride station."

Marcus Jones, Network Rail’s Western Route Director, said: "The announcement that Portway Park & Ride station will open on Tuesday 1 August marks an important milestone in our efforts to transform rail travel for our passengers in and around Bristol and the wider West of England area and will help further connect communities served by the Severn Beach line with this new, additional station.

"We hope that passengers from Bristol and beyond will experience the benefits that this new station will bring for years to come."

The first passenger trains to stop at Portway Park & Ride on Tuesday 1 August will be: