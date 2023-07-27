A Cornwall woman is fundraising to help save her pet therapy duck.

Lucinda Burton from Truro says her seven-year-old pekin duck Charlie Feathers 'saved her life' after the death of her mum.She has been looking after the pet duck since it was a hatchling and says it's become part of the family and holds a special place in her heart.

But the animal is now struggling to walk and Lucinda wants to raise enough money for him to undergo a CT scan to see what's wrong.

Lucinda, who had to raise her younger sister following their mum's passing, says she sunk deeper into depression when her sister moved out to go to university.The 35-year-old met Charlie Feathers roughly a year later, two days after the second anniversary of her mum's death. Lucinda said: "I like to think she had something with our coming together, and he saved my life.

"He saves my life every day. I am very much an animal lover having been brought up with them my entire life, and I worked in a boarding kennels and cattery."I live with my stepdad with a dog, five cats, two chinchillas and 10 more ducks. I've never been a social butterfly, but as my depression grew, so did my social anxiety and I now don't go out unless I have to, such as shopping, where it can't be delivered, and appointments.

"My pets are what keeps me going and what forces me out of bed because they depend on me, and although I love all of them, Charlie Feathers is my entire world."She added: "A lot of people probably won't understand, my own sister doesn't, but he is the light of my life. I had him when I was at my absolute lowest and he forced me to go on.

"He was a day old, a small bundle of yellow fluff that looked to me for absolutely everything."He gave me a purpose and reason for existing that I had lost. I had to get up during the night every few hours to feed him and he slept on my pillow, cuddled up against my neck. Ducks imprint on the first thing they see, so he looked to me as his mummy."However, Charlie needs an CT scan to find out why he is now struggling to walk, which will cost around one-and-a-half thousand pounds."We tried him on antibiotics as we'd hoped that it was a kidney infection as if his kidneys swell they can press up against a nerve," Lucinida said. Unfortunately, the antibiotics didn't work and Lucinda is now waiting on Charlie's blood test results."

Lucinda added: "He's so intelligent. He knows when his pool is about to get cleaned out and he enjoys musical toys but his favourite is his tambourine.

"It absolutely devastates me that I can't afford one scan that could potentially save, or prolong his life. It's awful seeing him struggle and try to walk."He's always been such a finicky thing when it comes to cleaning and now he is struggling with that so I have to help support his balance and wash his belly.

"He now can't stay outside for long periods of time when it's wet either, because, as silly as this is going to sound, he's becoming less waterproof because he can't preen himself and coat his feathers with his oils."He's being stripped of such basic things and if everyone that comes across his gofundme kindly donated the price of a cup of coffee..that's all I'm asking for. The price of a cup of coffee to help save his life, the way he saved mine."Lucinda has launched a GoFundMe fundraising campaign so she can pay for the £1,500 it will cost to have a CT scan done on Charlie.