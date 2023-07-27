Tourists are being asked to think carefully before arriving at Cornwall's only emergency department to avoid 'unnecessarily long waits.'

The population doubles in the summer months and so does the pressure on the NHS in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Health leaders are encouraging people to think carefully about the nature of their injury or illness and which medical provider would be most suitable.

Dr Mark Jadav says if you are told to go to A&E go immediately because it becomes much busier the later you attend.

Emergency Department consultant Dr Mark Jadav says patients "may end up waiting much longer" than the baseline waiting times they see online because "we will prioritise you based on how severe your condition is".

"So if you do come in with a heart attack, our triage nurses will hopefully pick that up and you'll be going to be seen in a very short time. If you come in with a minor complaint which is something that can wait, you may end up waiting much longer."

Speaking to people on Fistral beach, holidaymakers told ITV News they had "googled" the nearest A&E which they attended for minor conditions such as wetsuit "chafing".

Many said they would call 111 but some commented they "quite often don't have signal" and rely on local knowledge of the best place to attend.

Patricia says when she has needed to attend Royal Cornwall Hospital they delivered "fantastic" care.

Patricia Roberts was advised to attend her local minor injury unit for Camborne and Redruth after calling NHS 111 when he leg started to swell after a hip operation.

"I rang 111 and they were absolutely marvellous. They booked for me to come in here today and see the doctor and also to have an X-ray so I'm just waiting for the outcome."

Her daughter, Hayley Kitchen, admitted in the summer the "waiting time is a little bit of a nuisance" but "everybody's as good as gold and helped as much as they can".

The health service wants everyone to think if any of the stages before attending A&E may be more suitable for their condition Credit: NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly

Dr Janine Glazier is a GP also based the minor injury unit. She says even when you're on holiday, your home GP might be best placed to help now "the NHS has become much more digitally savvy".

"A really good example is if you're on holiday and you forget your medicine actually ringing, your own GP can sometimes solve that problem. Or if you've got a chronic condition, your GP at home will know you best and that you'll be able to give some really good advice for maybe."

NHS Cornwall's Six steps to 'Help Us Help You'