Cornwall holidaymakers with minor injuries like 'chafing' should think twice before attending A&E
Tourists are being asked to think carefully before arriving at Cornwall's only emergency department to avoid 'unnecessarily long waits.'
The population doubles in the summer months and so does the pressure on the NHS in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Health leaders are encouraging people to think carefully about the nature of their injury or illness and which medical provider would be most suitable.
Emergency Department consultant Dr Mark Jadav says patients "may end up waiting much longer" than the baseline waiting times they see online because "we will prioritise you based on how severe your condition is".
"So if you do come in with a heart attack, our triage nurses will hopefully pick that up and you'll be going to be seen in a very short time. If you come in with a minor complaint which is something that can wait, you may end up waiting much longer."
Speaking to people on Fistral beach, holidaymakers told ITV News they had "googled" the nearest A&E which they attended for minor conditions such as wetsuit "chafing".
Many said they would call 111 but some commented they "quite often don't have signal" and rely on local knowledge of the best place to attend.
Patricia Roberts was advised to attend her local minor injury unit for Camborne and Redruth after calling NHS 111 when he leg started to swell after a hip operation.
"I rang 111 and they were absolutely marvellous. They booked for me to come in here today and see the doctor and also to have an X-ray so I'm just waiting for the outcome."
Her daughter, Hayley Kitchen, admitted in the summer the "waiting time is a little bit of a nuisance" but "everybody's as good as gold and helped as much as they can".
Dr Janine Glazier is a GP also based the minor injury unit. She says even when you're on holiday, your home GP might be best placed to help now "the NHS has become much more digitally savvy".
"A really good example is if you're on holiday and you forget your medicine actually ringing, your own GP can sometimes solve that problem. Or if you've got a chronic condition, your GP at home will know you best and that you'll be able to give some really good advice for maybe."
NHS Cornwall's Six steps to 'Help Us Help You'
1 - Check your nearest open pharmacy for help with allergies, insect bites, stings and emergency contraception. Pharmacists can also provide an emergency prescription when your GP is closed, even if you are on holiday.
2 - Your own GP is your best point of contact for ongoing symptoms, even if you are on holiday. Your surgery can send a prescription to any pharmacy you choose, for you to collect close to where you are staying.
3 - Minor injury units can help with conditions like broken bones and cuts that need stitches, but your nearest one might not be the quickest option so check live opening and waiting times
4 - If you need urgent care advice, visit NHS 111 online or call 111. Expert clinicians can direct you to the best service for your needs
5 - If you are worried about your own or someone else’s mental health, Cornwall’s 24/7 mental health helpline can help. Call free on 0800 038 5300 or visit NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly website for more mental health support services.
6 - Only call 999 or visit the emergency department if your illness or injury is life-threatening. This includes chest pain, trouble breathing, severe bleeding, stroke and loss of consciousness