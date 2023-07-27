A key route into Bristol is partially blocked after a cement mixer overturned.

Queues are building around the A370 near Long Ashton after the crash.

Avon and Somerset Police say the driver went to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A police spokesperson said: "The A370 is blocked northbound after a single-vehicle collision involving a cement lorry near the junction with Colliters Way at about 2.20pm Thursday 27 July.

"Please seek alternative routes."

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says it is affecting traffic heading towards Bristol with queues building.