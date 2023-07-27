A man has appeared in court after a crash involving a tipper lorry which damaged a gantry on the M5 near Bristol.

It happened just before 8.20am on on Thursday 2 March on the southbound carriageway between junction 17 at Cribbs Causeway and junction 18 for Avonmouth.

The tipper truck smashed into an overhead gantry on the M5 near Bristol Credit: National Highways/PA

The rush hour incident caused serious delays in and around Bristol for most of that day.Anthony Baker, 47, of Garnett Place, Downend, appeared before Bristol Magistrates on 13 June 2023 charged with dangerous driving.He was released on bail and is next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 17 August.