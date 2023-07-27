A man in his 20s has died after the van he was driving crashed with a lorry on a stretch of the North Devon Link Road.

Police were called at around 1:30pm on 26 July to reports of the crash in Loxbeare near Tiverton.

It involved a brown Mercedes long wheel-based sprinter van and a white and green articulated lorry.

The driver of the Mercedes van, who is a man in his 20’s from Bristol, died at the scene. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow for scene investigation to take place.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are asking anyone with dascham footage or information about the crash to get in touch, calling 101, quoting log 441 26 July.