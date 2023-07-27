A man who crashed his car through railings before getting it wedged next to a hotel in Bath has been banned from driving.

Benjamin Maddocks admitted drink driving following the incident on 19 March, which left his car in the basement alley of the Francis Hotel.

One person was rescued from the car by crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service, while another person had managed to free themselves from it before they arrived. Neither were seriously hurt.

But the car remain trapped for three days before it could be removed from the site, in Queen Square.

Appearing at Bath Magistrates' Court, Maddocks, from Surrey, pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £120.