A Cocker Spaniel called Wessex has been stolen from his kennel, prompting a police appeal.

He was taken from an address in the Hilfield area north of Dorchester at around 12.15am on 27 July.

Dorset Police say the offender was seen making off in the direction of Cerne Abbas.

Wessex is a working Golden Cocker Spaniel who is 11 years old and has a cauliflower left ear and grey around the muzzle.

Police Constable Sebastian Haggett, of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “We are investigating this incident and we are very keen to reunite Wessex with his owner, as well as identify the offender involved.

“I would urge people to keep a look out in the local area and I would also like to hear from anyone who comes across a dog matching the description given being offered for sale in unusual circumstances.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity during the early hours of Thursday 27 July 2023, or who has any further information that might assist our investigation.

“Finally, we would ask members of the public to share this appeal so we can help find Wessex and bring him home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police on their website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 55230117386.