The driver of a Mercedes SUV found themselves stuck on a Newquay beach after reportedly mistaking it for 'free parking'.

The silver vehicle was spotted on the sands at low tide on Towan Beach by a dog walker at about 5am on the 26 July.

The car's front two wheels were buried deep in the sand and it was facing towards the exit ramp, indicating the driver had turned it around on the beach to face the road before it became stuck.

The dog walker said they thought the driver had 'mistaken the beach for free parking'.

They posted an image of the trapped 4x4 on social media, with local people commenting that they were stunned by the driver's parking.

One local came to the driver's rescue with a tractor, towing the Mercedes off the beach and up the exit ramp just before 10am.

It's not the first time motorists have been left stuck on beaches in Cornwall - in May a BMW was washed out to sea in St Austell after becoming stuck in the sand.