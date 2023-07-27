A third teenager has been arrested after a 13-year-old was stabbed in Swindon.

Police say the incident happened on 27 July just before 6pm on the cycle path between Westmead Industrial Estate and Shaw Forest Park.

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and a third has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

They have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Joe Saunders, from Swindon Police said: “We are seeing a worrying number of offences involving knives and young people.

“Safer Public Spaces and Tackling Violence remain clear priorities for the Force, outlined by our new Chief Constable, Catherine Roper, and we are continuing to work relentlessly to make Swindon as safe a place to live as possible.

“But combatting knife crime and youth and gang related violence remains something that can’t be done by the police officers alone.

“We rely on communities for information, and we’re working tirelessly with our partners to create a joined-up approach to educate the public on the dangers of carrying knives.

“I would urge anyone with any information to please contact us on 999 in an emergency, 101 in a non-emergency or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.”