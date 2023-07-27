Three teenage boys have been threatened at knife-point by two men in a series of robberies in Cheltenham.

They took place on the Honeybourne Line, an old railway track that has been turned into a cycle route and footpath, on the evening of Tuesday 25 July.

In the first incident, which took place at around 9.20pm, a teenage boy on his e-scooter was approached by two men. One of them pulled out a kitchen knife and threatened the victim before taking his e-scooter.

A few minutes later, another teenage boy on an e-scooter was approached by two men. One of the men was on an e-scooter and the other was on a bike. They again threatened the victim with a knife before taking his e-scooter.

Finally, at 9.45pm, a teenage boy was approached by two men who tried to steal his belongings at knifepoint. He was able to get away but they managed to take his bag containing Airpods.

The two men are believed to have then headed in the direction of High Street.

Officers believe the same two men were involved in all three incidents and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

One of the men is described as being white, 5ft 10in in height, and of slim build. He was dressed in a navy coloured tracksuit and green body warmer, and was brandishing a kitchen knife.

The other man is described as being Asian, 5ft 8in in height, and of average build. He wore a black tracksuit and black trainers.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any additional information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police through the website, quoting incident 449 of 25 July.