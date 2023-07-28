Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man who has gone missing while on holiday in Cornwall.

Alex Harwood, 42, was last seen on Henver Road in Newquay at around 3.30am on Thursday 27 July. He has links to Chelmsford.

He is described as a white male, 6 foot 1 inches tall, bald and 17 stone.

Alex was last seen wearing a grey zip hoodie, a burgundy red baseball cap and jeans.

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone with information that could help their enquiries, or if they see Alex, to contact them.