A "controlling and possessive" boyfriend from Swindon has been jailed for 21 years after launching a "savage" attack on his ex-partner.

Sezwin Crasto carried out a sustained and brutal attack on his then-girlfriend after she told him she wanted to end the relationship, on 21 March 2022.

The 22-year-old left the woman with life-changing injuries after slashing her face and neck with a knife, which the judge said was done intentionally to make her 'undesirable'.

The woman's injuries were so significant, she was unable to speak for months.

Crasto, of Broad Street, Swindon, admitted a charge of wounding but denied attempted murder in a four-day trial at Bristol Crown Court.

But the jury found Crasto guilty of attempted murder.

Speaking to Crasto during his sentencing, Judge William Hart said: "You were a controlling, jealous and possessive boyfriend.

"You went into an ungovernable rage. It is almost certain that you first inflicted those savage wounds to her face. They were done deliberately. Intentionally. Not to kill her, but deliberately to disfigure her. Either to make her undesirable or simply to punish her.

"And then you used the weapon to inflict that dreadful wound to her throat. It was done with an intent to kill, as is explicitly found by the jury's verdict. But there was nothing other than immediate premeditation."

The court was told that Crasto must serve at least two thirds of his 21-year-sentence.

Detective Constable Victoria Barker, from Swindon CID, said: “The victim in this case had been in a relationship with Crasto for around a year, but during that time he had been incredibly controlling and possessive, isolating her from her friends and making threats to her if she failed to meet him or respond to his messages.

“On the day of the attack, she told him that she wanted to end the relationship, and in response, he had told her that he would not allow that to happen and carried out a violent attack on her.

“Her injuries were so significant that she was unable to speak. It was only thanks to the surgical care she has received in the months following the attack, that she is now able to use her voice once again.

“Aside from the physical injuries, there has also been an understandable and significant mental impact on her. She has shown incredible bravery in assisting us in our investigation, and I want to pay tribute to her.”

Wiltshire Police is urging anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse, including those subjected to controlling and coercive behaviour, to speak to someone about what is happening to them.

The force added that support is available, including from the police.