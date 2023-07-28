Play Brightcove video

Firefighters are tackling a blaze outside a farm in South Gloucestershire.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue were called to Castle Road just after 2pm on Friday 28 July.

A spokesperson for Avon and Fire Rescue has said: "Crews from Kingswood, Yate and Hicks Gate were called to a fire on Castle Road, Pucklechurch at 2.01pm.

"On arrival, crews found a fire involving a barn, caravans and farm machinery.

"Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze using high pressure hose reels and breathing apparatus for safety.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown."