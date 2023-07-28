Two puppies who were found abandoned in a car park in Corsham on the hottest day of a heatwave are now "thriving" in their new homes.

The puppies were discovered when they were six weeks old in July last year. Bath Cats and Dogs Home said they were "skinny, badly dehydrated, frightened by their experience and suffering from mange."

They were named Duck and Goose and cared for at the home.

The duo were adopted a month later and, thanks to lots of love and care, have transformed into healthy dogs.

Duck - now known as Monty

Monty enjoying the beach Credit: Bath Cats and Dogs Home

Becky Brooks adopted Duck, now known as Monty, and says that the journey was “most definitely worth it.”

Becky said: “Although he was a little subdued to start with, Monty soon began to thrive.

“He gained weight, his fur grew back, and the scabs began to heal.”

Becky says that Monty adores his little cat brother, Marley, and loves to go to the beach and play in the sea.

Becky said: “When he was around four months old, we took him to the beach, as we all love the sea. He charged around with his ears flapping in the breeze - one of our most favourite photographs of him is in this moment.

“Looking back on our photographs of Monty, I can see just how much he is thriving now and what a very happy life he has ahead of him, full of adventure!”

Goose

Goose practising his sit on a walk with his owner Credit: Bath Cats and Dogs Home

Meanwhile, Bethan Hann first met Goose, when he was “full of worms” at the vet practice where she works.

Bethan said: “I knew he might have issues going forward and I was looking to get a rescue dog and thought he would be the perfect fit. He actually didn’t have any behavioural issues as he was very well socialised by Bath Cats and Dogs Home while he was there and he was so young when we got him.”

Bethan continued: “He had some hair loss when we first got him, but he has settled in really well with our other spaniel, Olive, and they are best of friends! He is a friendly, loveable character and is always keen for a cuddle.”

Goose loves to play catch in the local river and is “very sociable”.

Bethan says that she “could not imagine life without him.”