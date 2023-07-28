Officers from Avon and Somerset Police would like to speak to a man who 'shouted aggressively and pushed child' outside Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

A photo has been released of a man who police say could help their enquiries.

He is described by police as white and in his 40s. He was wearing a green cap and a checked shirt.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223149413, or they can complete an online appeals form.