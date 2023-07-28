A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured in a crash on the A30 in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to the three-car crash on the A30 at Loggans, near Hayle at around 7.25pm on Thursday 27 July.

The driver of the Twingo, a woman in her 30s from the Penzance area, died at the scene despite the best efforts of responders. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Clio, a man in his 20s from the Falmouth area, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital.

The two occupants of the Hyundai sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed overnight whilst an investigation was carried out. The scene is now clear, and the road reopened at around 7.15am on Friday 28 July.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team said they would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.

Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 862 27 July.